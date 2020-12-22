Panthers fire GM Marty Hurney after another losing season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have fired general manager Marty Hurney after the team lost eight of its last nine games and failed to make the playoffs for a third straight season. Hurney’s contract was set to expire after the season.

The team will immediately begin looking for a replacement.

Hurney had been in his second stint with the Panthers as their general manager.

The Panthers made four playoff appearances under Hurney, won two division titles and played in one NFC championship game, resulting in a trip to the Super Bowl in the 2003 season.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.