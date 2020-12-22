Advertisement

Panthers fire GM Marty Hurney after another losing season

FILE - In this April 17, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney...
FILE - In this April 17, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney speaks to the media in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers have fired Hurney after the team lost eight of its last nine games and failed to make the playoffs for a third straight season. Hurney’s contract was set to expire after the season. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)(AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File (Custom credit) | AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have fired general manager Marty Hurney after the team lost eight of its last nine games and failed to make the playoffs for a third straight season. Hurney’s contract was set to expire after the season.

The team will immediately begin looking for a replacement.

Hurney had been in his second stint with the Panthers as their general manager.

The Panthers made four playoff appearances under Hurney, won two division titles and played in one NFC championship game, resulting in a trip to the Super Bowl  in the 2003 season.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after Edgefield County crash
Skylar Mack
Grandmother speaks out about Ga. student jailed in Cayman Islands
Mario Romero-Gonzales
Columbia County deputies capture suspect in Augusta’s latest murder
Woman stabbed to death on Milledgeville Road, RCSO sites domestic violence
Daquelvin J. Brighthop
3-year-old’s suspicious death investigated in Augusta

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) is carried off the field after being...
Chiefs rookie Edwards-Helaire could be out until playoffs
Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an...
Sarah Fuller’s jersey added to College Football Hall of Fame
Bulldogs to face Cincinnati in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Coastal Carolina running back CJ Marable (1) and quarterback Grayson McCall (10) celebrate...
Coastal Carolina, Cincinnati headline Bowl Day snubs