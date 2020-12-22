North Augusta to start construction on new fire station

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Council votes to proceed with construction of a new North Augusta Department of Public Safety Station I.

Tonight, the council voted unanimously to accept a big from SD Clifton Construction, Inc. of over $3 million to begin the construction process of the 10,500 square foot fire station.

The Mayor of North Augusta and the council asked city administrators to schedule the groundbreaking as soon as possible.

The move comes more than a year after city leaders gave the green light on a location for a new fire station at 311 W. Martintown Road. The vacant lot at Martintown Road and Observatory Avenue backs up to Clay Street.

