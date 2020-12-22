Advertisement

North Augusta to start construction on new fire station

It's was down to two properties for the North Augusta City Council for the new fire station....
It's was down to two properties for the North Augusta City Council for the new fire station. (Source: WRDW)(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Council votes to proceed with construction of a new North Augusta Department of Public Safety Station I.

Tonight, the council voted unanimously to accept a big from SD Clifton Construction, Inc. of over $3 million to begin the construction process of the 10,500 square foot fire station.

The Mayor of North Augusta and the council asked city administrators to schedule the groundbreaking as soon as possible.

The move comes more than a year after city leaders gave the green light on a location for a new fire station at 311 W. Martintown Road. The vacant lot at Martintown Road and Observatory Avenue backs up to Clay Street.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after Edgefield County crash
Skylar Mack
Grandmother speaks out about Ga. student jailed in Cayman Islands
Mario Romero-Gonzales
Columbia County deputies capture suspect in Augusta’s latest murder
Daquelvin J. Brighthop
3-year-old’s suspicious death investigated in Augusta
Woman stabbed to death on Milledgeville Road, RCSO sites domestic violence

Latest News

Activists help out communities impacted by pandemic and poverty
Local activists help communities suffering from the pandemic and poverty
Local kids go shopping with Columbia County's Day with a deputy
Local kids go shopping with Columbia County's Day with a deputy
Activists help out communities impacted by pandemic and poverty
Activists help out communities impacted by pandemic and poverty
Hospitals push for vaccinations and hiring more nurses
Hospitals push for vaccinations and hiring more nurses