Hospitals make plans to ready vaccine for general public

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our local hospitals are continuing vaccinations daily. Of course, the vaccine is not available for everyone right now, but our hospitals are making plans for when it will be.

As vaccinations continue in the CSRA, the second Moderna vaccine might make getting it to you a little easier.

“...When the Moderna comes along, that’ll allow us some increased flexibility and some new options for how we offer the vaccine,” Dr. Jennifer Blanchard, Charlie Norwood VA Pharmacy Chief, said.

Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, Moderna’s doesn’t require a special negative 70-degree freezer for storage. It also lasts in the refrigerator for 30 days, compared to just five days for Pfizer.

“We don’t have anything finalized yet, but our hope would be. We’ve been lucky enough to have some dual-use vehicles that almost are like a mobile clinic that we can utilize those with some of our trained staff and be able to bring the services to the veterans,” Blanchard said.

Reaching the more vulnerable and those with limited travel ability is crucial.

“...Ideally, just like we’ve done with the flu vaccine that is our long-term goal is to make the vaccine readily available and, and a little more mobile than it is currently,” Blanchard said.

University Hospital says when possible, the community will likely be able to get a vaccine on a walk-in basis at their prompt care sites.

Augusta University Health is working with the Department of Health to come up with a plan for who gets access to the vaccine and when.

“We can utilize that in those areas where we don’t have the freezer available for them to store. So once that becomes available and once the company gets guidance on how they’re going to distribute it, we’ll have a better opportunity...,” Blanchard said.

The first shipments of the Moderna vaccine rolled out yesterday. The VA says they expect to get their first shipment in early January.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.