Have you seen these missing people in the Augusta area?

Kyisha Jacobs and Emanuel Williams.
Kyisha Jacobs and Emanuel Williams.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:08 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies in Richmond County are searching for these missing people in separate cases:

Kyisha Jacobs

Kyisha Jacobs is 18, has black hair and brown eyes, is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 156 pounds. She was last seen Friday in the 2000 block of Warren Street. She is known to frequent the Riverwalk downtown and was last seen wearing a pink sweater and blue jeans.

Emanuel Williams

Emanuel Williams, 56, was last seen by his family before Thanksgiving in the 2000 block of Willhaven Drive.

He is homeless and has been seen in the area of Broad Street downtown on several occasions in recent weeks.

How to help

If you have any information on these people, contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

