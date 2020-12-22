Advertisement

Grim injuries detailed in 3-year-old girl’s Augusta death

Daquelvin J. Brighthop
Daquelvin J. Brighthop(WRDW)
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:01 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man punched a 3-year-year-old girl in the chest and abdomen with such force and so many times that her liver was lacerated before she died last week, according to an arrest warrant for the suspect.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death, calling it suspicious, and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Daquelvin J. Brighthop, 26, according to authorities.

The child, whose name has not been released, died at 5:34 p.m. last Wednesday after being taken from her home on Albermarle Drive to Augusta University Medical Center, Coroner Mark Bowen said.

MORE | Get details on charges in Augusta’s latest murder

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Friday arrested Daquelvin J. Brighthop, 26, on suspicion of cruelty to children in the first degree, according to law enforcement records.

An affidavit in the arrest warrant says Brighthop “did maliciously cause a child under the age of 18, namely: she being 3 years old, cruel physical pain.”

The affidavit says Brighthop punched the victim “multiple times” in her chest and abdomen, causing a lacerated liver, head trauma and bruising to her chest.

The offense occurred at 2220 Albemarle Drive, the affidavit states.

Brighthop remains in Richmond County jail, where’s he’s being held on a charge of cruelty to children in the first degree, according to jail records.

His relationship to the girl is unclear.

Her body was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Sharkey
Former Richmond County deputy found dead in inmate cell
Richmond County’s Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
GBI investigate inmate death at Charles B. Webster on Christmas Eve
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office received a call to the 100 Block of Calvary Drive in...
Homeowner fires at suspect entering home on Calvary Drive, deputies say
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
McMaster extends state of emergency for COVID-19 into 2021

Latest News

Aiken crews battle early morning fire on Bennie Road in Aiken
Crews battle early morning fire on Bennie Road in Aiken
SCHP is investigating a moped crash
Second crash in Orangeburg County kills one
SCHP investigating fatal accident on U.S. Highway 301
Two vehicle accident involving Orangeburg County firetruck kills one person
7-year-old give officers Chick-Fil-A
7-year-old gives Chick-Fil-A meals to first responders in appreciation
Fire in North Augusta in the 600 Block of Hutchinson Dr.
North Augusta home catches fire hours before Christmas