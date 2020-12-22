Deputies seeking 18-year-old in connection to fatal shooting

ORANGEBURG, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Orangeburg County deputies are seeking a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last week.

Investigators are seeking 18-year-old Aloysius Green of Orangeburg.

“This investigation has been aggressive from the start and has resulted in a name being developed as someone who may have knowledge of this shooting,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If anyone has information on his location, please call us.”

Last week, a light-colored vehicle was reportedly seen multiple times in an Orangeburg residential area prior to a fatal shooting.

Ravenell said that on December 14 investigators were sent to a residence on Myers Road where a caller stated someone in the home had been shot.

Investigators found a 49-year-old male lying on the floor just inside the doorway with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Deputies believe Green may have information that could be important to solving this case.

If anyone has any knowledge of the shooting of Green’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

