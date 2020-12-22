Deputies respond to drive-by shooting call at Murphy Village
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County deputies responded to a call about a drive-by shooting near Murphy Village around 8:50 p.m. on Monday night.
Deputies canvased the area to get further information and to see if there were any other witnesses.
No injuries are reported at this time. A description of the vehicle involved is also not available.
Details remain extremely limited at this time.
