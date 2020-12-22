Deputies respond to drive-by shooting call at Murphy Village

EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County deputies responded to a call about a drive-by shooting near Murphy Village around 8:50 p.m. on Monday night.

Deputies canvased the area to get further information and to see if there were any other witnesses.

No injuries are reported at this time. A description of the vehicle involved is also not available.

Details remain extremely limited at this time.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.