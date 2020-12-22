Advertisement

Deputies respond to drive-by shooting call at Murphy Village

Edgefield County
Edgefield County(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County deputies responded to a call about a drive-by shooting near Murphy Village around 8:50 p.m. on Monday night.

Deputies canvased the area to get further information and to see if there were any other witnesses.

No injuries are reported at this time. A description of the vehicle involved is also not available.

Details remain extremely limited at this time.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after Edgefield County crash
Skylar Mack
Grandmother speaks out about Ga. student jailed in Cayman Islands
Mario Romero-Gonzales
Columbia County deputies capture suspect in Augusta’s latest murder
Daquelvin J. Brighthop
3-year-old’s suspicious death investigated in Augusta
Woman stabbed to death on Milledgeville Road, RCSO sites domestic violence

Latest News

Vaccine approval signals for optimism
Vaccine approval signals for optimism
Deputies are looking for 18-year-old Aloysius Green of Orangeburg who may have information...
Deputies seeking 18-year-old in connection to fatal shooting
Activists help out communities impacted by pandemic and poverty
Local activists help communities suffering from the pandemic and poverty
Coroner investigating pedestrian fatality from Oct. 3