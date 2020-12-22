Advertisement

Chiefs rookie Edwards-Helaire could be out until playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) is carried off the field after being...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) is carried off the field after being injured in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.(AP Photo/Brett Duke) (Source: Brett Duke)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The early report is that Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire sustained hip and ankle injuries and will miss the remainder of the regular season, though the team appears optimistic that he could return in the playoffs.

X-rays taken after the game were negative.

In the meantime, Le’Veon Bell is poised to take over the bulk of the work after the two-time All-Pro signed with the Super Bowl champions in October. He scored a TD on Sunday in New Orleans.

