Chiefs rookie Edwards-Helaire could be out until playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The early report is that Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire sustained hip and ankle injuries and will miss the remainder of the regular season, though the team appears optimistic that he could return in the playoffs.

X-rays taken after the game were negative.

In the meantime, Le’Veon Bell is poised to take over the bulk of the work after the two-time All-Pro signed with the Super Bowl champions in October. He scored a TD on Sunday in New Orleans.

