With no winners, lottery jackpots rise ahead of holidays

South Carolina lottery
South Carolina lottery(WRDW)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Just in time for Christmas, the South Carolina Education Lottery says the jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball rose to the second-highest seen all year.

The top prize for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery stands at $330 million, while Wednesday’s Powerball drawing could make a winner $321 million richer.

Tickets for both can be purchased up to one hour before the drawing is held.

Lottery officials say the Mega Millions carries jackpot odds of 1 in 303 million, while the Powerball jackpot’s odds in 1 in 293 million.

