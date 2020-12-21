When will Americans receive their second stimulus checks?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says people can expect to start seeing those $600 stimulus checks hit as early next week.

But the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says it could take several weeks for those unemployment benefit checks to hit.

It’s nine months in the making, but reactions to the latest COVID relief bill are mixed.

“I think it may be a little bit out of touch for how much things cost for some people,” Kathy Griffith, who has been out of work since April, said.

For Griffith, any amount makes a big difference.

“I’m very grateful for what I do get, because my goal as with most others that are out of work, is to get back to work,” Griffith said.

But people like Megan Johnston say while they’re grateful for the help, $600 won’t make a dent.

“If we weren’t lucky enough to have my husband as a student getting his GI bill, that may cover one month’s bills for us,” small business owner Megan Johnston said.

Sociology professor Dr. Dustin Avent-Holt at Augusta University says he understands both sides.

“Something is better than nothing, but it is -- the unemployment, the extension of unemployment insurance in particular -- was cut in half,” Avent-Holt said.

While unemployment trends across South Carolina and Georgia have generally been trending downwards, it doesn’t paint the full picture.

“It doesn’t capture people who have given up,” Avent-Holt said. “People who have given up trying to find work because it was so difficult to find work during that period.”

So Avent-Holt believes the need for government aid now is just as great as it was before. \

“The more people you have who are working by necessity because they have to pay the bills and they can’t not work, the more of them that are out there interacting, the worse the pandemic gets,” Avent-Holt said.

