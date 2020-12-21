Waynesboro police seek help finding missing man

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is looking for a missing man who may be suffering from dementia, authorities said.

The department issued an alert for Mike Jones, 60, on Saturday.

He has brown eyes, black and gray hair and beard, a noticeable gap between his two front teeth, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

He was last seen at 8 p.m. Dec. 16 at 418 W. Eighth St.

His family says he may be suffering from dementia or some other form of altered mental status, but no other medical conditions are known.

Anyone with information is urged to call 706-554-8029.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.