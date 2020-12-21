Advertisement

Waynesboro police seek help finding missing man

Mike Jones
Mike Jones(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is looking for a missing man who may be suffering from dementia, authorities said.

The department issued an alert for Mike Jones, 60, on Saturday.

He has brown eyes, black and gray hair and beard, a noticeable gap between his two front teeth, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

He was last seen at 8 p.m. Dec. 16 at 418 W. Eighth St.

His family says he may be suffering from dementia or some other form of altered mental status, but no other medical conditions are known.

Anyone with information is urged to call 706-554-8029.

MORE | Local VA hospital rolls out vaccinations in new clinic

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after Edgefield County crash
Woman stabbed to death on Milledgeville Road, RCSO sites domestic violence
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
ACSO and SCHP are assisting with an accident on Pine Street and Pine Log Road.
ACSO, SCHP working accident on Pine Street at Pine Log Road
Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Latest News

Bulldogs to face Cincinnati in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Authorities are looking for this suspect in an Orangeburg County carjacking.
Orangeburg County carjacker gets officer’s weapon
A mutated strain of coronavirus is raising alarm.
New strain of coronavirus could be 70% more contagious
Skylar Mack
Grandmother speaks out about Ga. student jailed in Cayman Islands