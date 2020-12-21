Advertisement

Walmart unveils new, free return service: ‘Carrier Pickup by FedEx’

Customers can now send back items shipped and sold on Walmart.com without leaving their homes.
Customers can now send back items shipped and sold on Walmart.com without leaving their homes.(Source: Walmart)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Walmart is trying to take the hassle out of holiday gift returns.

You know the ones: The ugly Christmas sweater or the third slow-cooker you didn’t really need.

Customers can now send back items shipped and sold on Walmart.com without leaving their homes. The service, “Carrier Pickup by FedEx,” is free.

It’s a four-step process:

  • Start a return at Walmart.com or on the Walmart app
  • Select an item
  • Choose return pickup and appointment date
  • Pack it up, affix the label and wait for pickup

Carrier Pickup is available to all customers where FedEx provides small parcel pickup service.

Households without a printer can get a QR code on their phones and return the item to any FedEx Office location.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after Edgefield County crash
Woman stabbed to death on Milledgeville Road, RCSO sites domestic violence
Skylar Mack
Grandmother speaks out about Ga. student jailed in Cayman Islands
Mario Romero-Gonzales
Deputies seek this suspect in woman’s killing last night in Augusta
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

Latest News

File Video: "Closed" sign.
Library headquarters branch closed until Jan. 4 due to COVID-19
Zookeepers are taking care of a new youngster after his mom rejected him.
Zoo Miami cares for newborn anteater
Anyone who can identify the suspects is urged to contact Investigator Donovan Jones at...
This pair stole 84-year-old woman’s wallet in Evans grocery store, deputies say
Zookeepers are taking care of a new youngster after his mom rejected him.
Zoo Miami's newborn anteater