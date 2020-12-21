This pair stole 84-year-old woman’s wallet in Evans grocery store, deputies say

EVANS (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding two people suspected of stealing an 84-year-old woman’s wallet while they distracted her in a grocery store.

The agency released photos of the suspects.

The victim was asked for help in a Publix store in Evans by a female who said she didn’t understand some papers, authorities said. While the victim was helping her, the male stole the victim’s wallet out of her purse that was left in a shopping cart.

The two suspects then left the property in what appears to be a dark sport utility vehicle, according to authorities.

Someone spent more than $4,000 at the Evans Walmart using the victim’s credit cards.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is urged to contact Investigator Donovan Jones at 706-541-3999.

