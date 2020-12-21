Advertisement

Team Thomas wins PNC as Woods celebrates memory with his son

Masters champion Tiger Woods warms up at the Tournament Practice Facility during Round 4 of the...
Masters champion Tiger Woods warms up at the Tournament Practice Facility during Round 4 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, November 15, 2020.(Logan Whitton | Logan Whitton/Augusta National)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Justin Thomas and his father Mike won the PNC Championship with a 15-under 57 in the scramble format.

They received the Willie Park Trophy. It only felt like the other 19 teams won a participation trophy. That starts with Tiger Woods, playing with 11-year-old son Charlie. They had another 62 and finished seventh. But this was about time spent together, and Woods says they more than accomplished that mission. Among those watching Sunday was Elin Nordegren, the mother of Woods’ two children.

It was her first time at a golf tournament since the 2009 Presidents Cup at Harding Park.

