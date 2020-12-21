Advertisement

Deputies seek this suspect in woman’s killing last night in Augusta

Mario Romero-Gonzales
Mario Romero-Gonzales(WRDW)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:53 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect after a woman was stabbed to death in the 3300 block of Milledgeville Road in Augusta.

Deputies cite domestic violence as a factor in the incident that was reported just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, but deputies are seeking a suspect in the case: Mario Bernardo Romero-Gonzales, 34. He’s described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, and with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen fleeing the scene in a white Infiniti sport utility vehicle, possibly a 2006 model, according to deputies. He is to be considered armed and dangerous, so deputies say to use caution.

Anyone who comes in contact with Romero-Gonzales or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Sgt. Lucas Grant or any on-call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

An autopsy of the victim is scheduled for Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after Edgefield County crash
Woman stabbed to death on Milledgeville Road, RCSO sites domestic violence
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
ACSO and SCHP are assisting with an accident on Pine Street and Pine Log Road.
ACSO, SCHP working accident on Pine Street at Pine Log Road
Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Latest News

Senator Kelly Loeffler paid a visit to Evans on Sunday for a rally. Meanwhile, Reverand Raphael...
Kelly Loeffler and Raphael Warnock hot on the campaign trail
Senator Kelly Loeffler paid a visit to Evans on Sunday for a rally. Meanwhile, Reverand Raphael...
Kelly Loeffler pays a visit to the CSRA
The Great Conjunction
Anthony's 11pm Full Weather 12/20/20
Woman stabbed to death on Milledgeville Road, RCSO sites domestic violence