Deputies seek this suspect in woman’s killing last night in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect after a woman was stabbed to death in the 3300 block of Milledgeville Road in Augusta.

Deputies cite domestic violence as a factor in the incident that was reported just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, but deputies are seeking a suspect in the case: Mario Bernardo Romero-Gonzales, 34. He’s described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, and with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen fleeing the scene in a white Infiniti sport utility vehicle, possibly a 2006 model, according to deputies. He is to be considered armed and dangerous, so deputies say to use caution.

Anyone who comes in contact with Romero-Gonzales or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Sgt. Lucas Grant or any on-call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

An autopsy of the victim is scheduled for Tuesday.

