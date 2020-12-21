Advertisement

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responding to fatal stabbing on Milledgeville Road

By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are on the scene of a reported stabbing that occurred on the 3300 block of Milledgeville Road in Augusta.

The Richmond County coroner tells News 12 one person was killed.

RCSO says the incident was domestic, and the victim is female.

The call came in at 6:59 p.m.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Check back for details.

