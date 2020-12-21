Advertisement

Ready to recycle your Christmas tree? The US Army Corps of Engineers will take it

It might be a little early, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is ready to accept real...
It might be a little early, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is ready to accept real Christmas trees for recycling.(KALB)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It might be a little early, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is ready to accept real Christmas trees for recycling.

Starting Dec. 21 and ending on Jan. 17, the Corps have several drop-off locations available:

-Amity Day Use Area in Georgia

-Chamberlain Ferry Ramp in Georgia

-Keg Creek Boat Ramp in Georgia

-Leathersville Boat Ramp in Georgia

-Morrahs Boat Ramp in Georgia

-Murry Creek Ramp in Georgia

-Calhoun Falls Ramp in South Carolina

-Dorn Boat Ramp in South Carolina

-LeRoys Ferry Boat Ramp in South Carolina

-Parksville Day Use Area in South Carolina

The trees will be used to help create fish habitats.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after Edgefield County crash
Woman stabbed to death on Milledgeville Road, RCSO sites domestic violence
Skylar Mack
Grandmother speaks out about Ga. student jailed in Cayman Islands
Mario Romero-Gonzales
Deputies seek this suspect in woman’s killing last night in Augusta
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

Latest News

File Video: "Closed" sign.
Library headquarters branch closed until Jan. 4 due to COVID-19
Anyone who can identify the suspects is urged to contact Investigator Donovan Jones at...
This pair stole 84-year-old woman’s wallet in Evans grocery store, deputies say
Augusta Transit
Augusta buses to stop running early for Christmas Eve
S.C. inmates will be able to earn free degrees through Orangeburg university