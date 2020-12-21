Ready to recycle your Christmas tree? The US Army Corps of Engineers will take it

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It might be a little early, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is ready to accept real Christmas trees for recycling.

Starting Dec. 21 and ending on Jan. 17, the Corps have several drop-off locations available:

-Amity Day Use Area in Georgia

-Chamberlain Ferry Ramp in Georgia

-Keg Creek Boat Ramp in Georgia

-Leathersville Boat Ramp in Georgia

-Morrahs Boat Ramp in Georgia

-Murry Creek Ramp in Georgia

-Calhoun Falls Ramp in South Carolina

-Dorn Boat Ramp in South Carolina

-LeRoys Ferry Boat Ramp in South Carolina

-Parksville Day Use Area in South Carolina

The trees will be used to help create fish habitats.

