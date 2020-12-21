Advertisement

Orangeburg County carjacker gets officer’s weapon

Authorities are looking for this suspect in an Orangeburg County carjacking.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A law enforcement officer lost his vehicle as well as his duty weapon to an armed thief on Interstate 26.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators were called out just after 8 p.m. Saturday to investigate the carjacking at an eastbound I-26 rest area near mile marker 154.

One of the victims, an off-duty officer with an agency outside Orangeburg County, told investigators his light blue 2012 Jeep Cherokee with his duty weapon in it was taken by a man with a handgun.

The victim said the has Clemson and Carolina decals in the rear window.

The person of interest is described as a man in his 20s or 30s standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 190 pounds. Authorities released a photo of him.

Anyone with information is urged to call 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIMES_SC.

