More flying for holidays, but Georgia and South Carolina working to help drivers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Americans may not be booking many vacations right now, but they’re traveling for the holidays.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, more than 1 million people were screened at airports both Friday and Saturday.

That marks the first time since the pandemic began that more than 1 million fliers were screened on consecutive days.

The numbers hint at an early rush for holiday flying.

Right now, the pandemic’s record for air travel was set the Sunday after Thanksgiving, when more than 1.1 million people flew.

For those traveling by car, crews on both sides of the Savannah River are putting a pause on roadwork and closures to make it easier for you to travel.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will stop all work from 5 a.m. Wednesday until 10 p.m. Sunday night. Restrictions will also be in place for New Year’s, from 5 a.m. Dec. 31 until Jan. 2.

In South Carolina, crews will suspend work from 6 a.m. Wednesday through Jan. 3.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.