Advertisement

More flying for holidays, but Georgia and South Carolina working to help drivers

By Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Americans may not be booking many vacations right now, but they’re traveling for the holidays.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, more than 1 million people were screened at airports both Friday and Saturday.

That marks the first time since the pandemic began that more than 1 million fliers were screened on consecutive days.

The numbers hint at an early rush for holiday flying.

Right now, the pandemic’s record for air travel was set the Sunday after Thanksgiving, when more than 1.1 million people flew.

For those traveling by car, crews on both sides of the Savannah River are putting a pause on roadwork and closures to make it easier for you to travel.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will stop all work from 5 a.m. Wednesday until 10 p.m. Sunday night. Restrictions will also be in place for New Year’s, from 5 a.m. Dec. 31 until Jan. 2.

In South Carolina, crews will suspend work from 6 a.m. Wednesday through Jan. 3.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after Edgefield County crash
Woman stabbed to death on Milledgeville Road, RCSO sites domestic violence
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
ACSO and SCHP are assisting with an accident on Pine Street and Pine Log Road.
ACSO, SCHP working accident on Pine Street at Pine Log Road
Mario Romero-Gonzales
Deputies seek this suspect in woman’s killing last night in Augusta

Latest News

From left: Wendy and Mailia Huff
Follow-up: Local mom, daughter thank deputies with handmade bracelets
Bulldogs to face Cincinnati in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mike Jones
Waynesboro police seek help finding missing man
Authorities are looking for this suspect in an Orangeburg County carjacking.
Orangeburg County carjacker gets officer’s weapon