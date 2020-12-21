Advertisement

Louisiana Tech meets Georgia Southern in New Orleans Bowl

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:53 PM EST
(AP) - Louisiana Tech meets Georgia Southern in Wednesday’s New Orleans Bowl.

The Bulldogs from Conference USA are going for a seventh consecutive bowl win under coach Skip Holtz. This is the fourth bowl appearance for the Eagles of the Sun Belt Conference. Both defenses have gotten a boost from young players with Eagles cornerback Derrick Canteen and Bulldogs linebacker Tyler Grubbs. Four of Georgia Southern’s five losses this year came by eight or fewer points.

The Bulldogs are also pursuing Holtz’s 150th career victory in his head-coaching career.

