Local hospitals battle with a need for more vaccine and nurses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While none of our hospitals have the Moderna vaccine yet, more are getting shipments of the Pfizer vaccine.

Doctors Hospital got a shipment Monday morning and University got their doses over the weekend. Now there’s a bigger push to vaccinate around our area. But there’s also a push to hire.

Only days before Christmas, and University Hospital has one big wish.

“We don’t have a nurse farm in the backyard. We sure wish we did,” Laurie Ott, the vice president of Community Services, said.

Ott says University Hospital is trying to hire as many nurses as they can. Today they got creative and took it to Facebook live.

“How can you possibly attract nurses when you can’t have them in the hospital to see what’s going on, and how you are caring for patients?” Ott said.

So, they’re offering interviews on the spot, and nurses could possibly have a new job within a day. University says hiring 100 nurses would do wonders as they face dire staffing challenges and a surge of COVID-19 patients.

“It would mean that the travel nurses that we have right now taking care of patients could go elsewhere,” Ott said.

And this comes as University Hospital is experiencing record-breaking virus hospitalization numbers, with not enough vaccines for their frontline workers.

“We would like it to be five or six times what we got last time,” Ott said.

In their first shipment, they received just over 100 doses and they have about 600 frontline workers.

“It’s really important for a hospital like University, which is playing a lion’s share of the role in taking care of our COVID-19 population in-patient in our community, that we be able to get those vaccines,” Ott said.

Over at Augusta University, they received 975 initial doses but there was enough vaccine in the vials to vaccinate 1,200 healthcare staff and any patients who were willing at the Georgia War Veterans Home.

University Hospital expects more doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and their first shipment of Moderna as soon as later this week.

Still, health officials are begging the public to wear masks and social distance.

“It really is helping relieve some of that pressure on healthcare organizations cross country,” Ott said.

University says they’re hiring around the clock, but AU Health is also in need of nurses.

You can apply for a nursing position by using the University Hospital hiring hotline at 706-951-5447.

To apply for AU Health or Doctors Hospital, visit their hiring careers pages on their websites.

