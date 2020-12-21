Library headquarters branch closed until Jan. 4 due to COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta-Richmond County Public Library’s headquarters branch, 823 Telfair St., is closed to the public due to COVID-19.

It’s scheduled to be sanitized and will stay closed for the time being, with plans to reopen Jan. 4.

Patrons shouldn’t return items in the book drop because no staff members will be there to process them.

No fines will accrue during this time.

