Advertisement

Library headquarters branch closed until Jan. 4 due to COVID-19

File Video: "Closed" sign.
File Video: "Closed" sign.(WIBW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta-Richmond County Public Library’s headquarters branch, 823 Telfair St., is closed to the public due to COVID-19.

It’s scheduled to be sanitized and will stay closed for the time being, with plans to reopen Jan. 4.

Patrons shouldn’t return items in the book drop because no staff members will be there to process them.

No fines will accrue during this time.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after Edgefield County crash
Woman stabbed to death on Milledgeville Road, RCSO sites domestic violence
Skylar Mack
Grandmother speaks out about Ga. student jailed in Cayman Islands
Mario Romero-Gonzales
Deputies seek this suspect in woman’s killing last night in Augusta
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

Latest News

Anyone who can identify the suspects is urged to contact Investigator Donovan Jones at...
This pair stole 84-year-old woman’s wallet in Evans grocery store, deputies say
It might be a little early, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is ready to accept real...
Ready to recycle your Christmas tree? The US Army Corps of Engineers will take it
Augusta Transit
Augusta buses to stop running early for Christmas Eve
S.C. inmates will be able to earn free degrees through Orangeburg university