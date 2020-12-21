Advertisement

Lawrence, No. 4 Clemson rout No. 2 Notre Dame for ACC title

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs the ball during the first half of the Atlantic...
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs the ball during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)(AP Photo/Brian Blanco (Custom credit) | AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence had 412 yards of offense and three touchdowns, Travis Etienne ran for 124 yards and a score and No. 4 Clemson dominated No. 2 Notre Dame 34-10 on Saturday to win its sixth straight Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

Lawrence threw long scoring passes to Amari Rodgers and E.J Williams in the first half to help the Tigers avenge a 47-40 double-overtime loss at Norte Dame — with Lawrence sidelined because of the coronavirus — to lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff for the sixth straight season. Lawrence overcame an early interception on a tipped ball to complete 25 of 36 passes for 322 yards.

He ran 14 times for 90 yards, with a 34-yard touchdown scamper.

