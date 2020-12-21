Advertisement

Kelly Loeffler and Raphael Warnock hot on the campaign trail

Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Evans, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Senator Kelly Loeffler paid a visit to Evans on Sunday for a rally alongside former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Meanwhile, Reverand Raphael Warnock visited Macon, Georgia for his own rally.

Back in Evans, Senator Loeffler spoke to attendees about where her platform stands.

“The radical agenda of the left, the abortion on demand, the taxpayer funding of abortion they want-- We have to stop that. That’s not right,” she said.

Abortion is one of the many areas the two politicians differ, as Warnock is pro-choice.

But both say they support our veterans and Warnock spoke about it in Macon.

“Georgia is home to over 600 thousand veterans and one of the things that concerns me is when I run into a veteran that is suffering you know they’ve given everything to our country,” he said.

Nikki Haley expressed she believes Senator Loeffler will offer the correct support for active military, and also spoke about why she believes the republican ticket is the right choice for Georgia.

“Kelly and David have been pro-life, pro second amendment, pro conservatives. They fought for everything that President Trump has tried to do. Whether it’s been foreign policy or domestic policy and they’ve continued to fight for the people of Georgia,” said Haley.

Both candidates say they’re focused on helping people hurt by the pandemic.

“I’ve been fighting for months to get another relief package to deliver relief to Georgians, small businesses, hospitals, money to deliver the vaccine,” said Senator Loeffler.

Both candidates have stark differences when it comes to healthcare. Warnock wants to uphold and expand the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. But Senator Loeffler is against socialized healthcare.

“Not only the country is watching us, the world is watching Georgia. It’s that important,” said Susan Malovey, an attendee at the Loeffler rally.

