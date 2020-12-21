Grandmother speaks out about Ga. student jailed in Cayman Islands

ATLANTA - We’re hearing from the grandmother of a Georgia college student stuck behind bars in the Cayman Islands.

Skylar Mack and her boyfriend are both currently serving a four-month prison sentence for violating COVID-19 measures.

Mack, who’s a pre-med student at Mercer University in Macon, traveled to the Cayman Islands last month.

She was supposed to undergo a two-week quarantine but broke it to go to a jet-skiing competition with her boyfriend two days later.

Both pleaded guilty in court and were sentenced last week.

Mack’s grandmother says she knows what she did is wrong, but thinks the punishment may be too harsh.

“She’s … she’s pretty messed up right now. She’s very sad, very remorseful. She can’t believe she did something like this, and she’s also feeling like she’s been made an example of,” Jean Mack said.

The teen’s grandmother says she originally faced community service and a fine, and that nobody else in the Cayman Islands has been imprisoned for violating isolation orders.

The family’s attorney says they plan to argue for a less severe sentence this week.

