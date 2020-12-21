Gasparilla Bowl pits UAB against slumping South Carolina

(AP) - South Carolina will try to avoid a seventh consecutive loss when it faces UAB in the Gasparilla Bowl on Saturday at Tampa, Fla.

South Carolina dropped its final six regular-season games by an average margin of 24.8 points. UAB earned its second straight Conference USA title by beating Marshall 22-13 in the league championship game.

UAB’s Spencer Brown and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris give this matchup two productive running backs.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.