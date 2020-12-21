Advertisement

Gasparilla Bowl pits UAB against slumping South Carolina

South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) celebrates an interception with Israel Mukuamu...
South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) celebrates an interception with Israel Mukuamu (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Auburn 30-22. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(AP) - South Carolina will try to avoid a seventh consecutive loss when it faces UAB in the Gasparilla Bowl on Saturday at Tampa, Fla.

South Carolina dropped its final six regular-season games by an average margin of 24.8 points. UAB earned its second straight Conference USA title by beating Marshall 22-13 in the league championship game.

UAB’s Spencer Brown and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris give this matchup two productive running backs.

