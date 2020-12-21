Follow-up: Local mom, daughter thank deputies with handmade bracelets

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We first introduced you to a mother-daughter duo back in October.

Wendy Huff and her 12-year-old daughter Mailia made bracelets for Richmond County deputies as a way to say thanks.

They’re planning to deliver them to officers today.

They tell us they actually have more than they expected, so they’ll be giving bracelets to Columbia County deputies, as well.

For the mother and daughter, making bracelets is something they love to do, but acts of service give them a feeling like no other, so that’s why they started the project for law enforcement officers.

“I honestly just felt like this is what God wanted me to do right now,” Mailia said.

“I thought it was a cool idea. ... It would be a way to thank the police officers, since they are always helping us. I thought it would be cool to return the thanks.”

They do it knot by knot using different shades of blue, taking up to 15 minutes per bracelet.

“I hope that it does touch their heart and make them feel hope for the future because things are kind of bleak right now,” Wendy Huff said.

She says they worked to build community involvement in the project, encouraging parents and children to help them meet their goal.

“When kids get involved, it touches people’s hearts more. That’s what I love about this project,” Wendy Huff said.

“Just to be a part of something positive, I think, is something we all want — especially in 2020.”

