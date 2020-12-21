Falcons endure familiar, disappointing theme in loss to Bucs

ATLANTA (AP) — Interim coach Raheem Morris knew the Falcons were in trouble as soon as he saw Tyler Hall line up against Antonio Brown.

In a one-on-one matchup that heavily favored Brown against an undrafted rookie free agent, Hall was chasing the whole way as the electric receiver burst down the left side and caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady.

The play ended the scoring in the Falcons’ 31-27 loss to Tampa Bay and continued a string of blown leads Atlanta has endured this year.

