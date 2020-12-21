Advertisement

Falcons endure familiar, disappointing theme in loss to Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) on the field before taking on the Kansas City...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) on the field before taking on the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla.(AP Photo/Doug Murray)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Interim coach Raheem Morris knew the Falcons were in trouble as soon as he saw Tyler Hall line up against Antonio Brown.

In a one-on-one matchup that heavily favored Brown against an undrafted rookie free agent, Hall was chasing the whole way as the electric receiver burst down the left side and caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady.

The play ended the scoring in the Falcons’ 31-27 loss to Tampa Bay and continued a string of blown leads Atlanta has endured this year.

