Driver killed in Bamberg County single-car crash

car crash
car crash(wcax)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANCHVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single-car crash early Monday killed a driver south of Branchville in Bamberg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash is thought to have occurred between midnight and 5:30 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

He said a 2011 Ford Fiesta was northbound on Freedom Road, U.S. Highway 21, near South Carolina Highway 61, also known as Augusta Highway, when it left the road on the right side and struck a bridge guardrail.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Tidwell.

The driver’s identity was not available.

