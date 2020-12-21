Coroner investigating pedestrian fatality from Oct. 3

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car back on October 3, 2020.

John Creelan, 75, of the 400 Blk Forest Ridge Place died at Select Specialty Hospital today at 3:15 p.m. Deputies say Creelan was struck by a vehicle at Mike Padgett Highway and Apple Valley Dr. in October.

Creelan was transported to Augusta University Medical Center, and later transferred to Select Specialty Hospital where he died from the injuries he received from the accident.

No other details are given at this time. We will provide more updates as they develop.

