Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a foggy and cloudy start this morning for many across the CSRA, conditions will be improving this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and high temps in the low 60s. There will be a westerly breeze as well between 5-13 MPH. Today marks the winter solstice which is the longest night of 2020. Skies will be clear tonight making for a great viewing opportunity of the conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn. This conjunction will be the closest the two planets have appeared together in roughly 800 years! To view the conjunction look to the southwest after sunset and before 7:30 PM.

The conjunction will peak Monday night. (WRDW)

Looking dry Tuesday and Wednesday next week with highs above normal in the mid to low 60s. Skies are expected to be generally sunny.

Looking ahead to Christmas eve and Christmas Day.... we are currently expecting rain Thursday as a strong cold front moves through the Southeast. Behind the front we are expecting some of the coldest temperatures of the season with lows Christmas morning down in the mid to low 20s. This is still 5-6 days out so nothing is written in stone just yet but as of right now Christmas Day looks cold and sunny! Keep it here for updates.

