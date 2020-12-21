Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Showers that developed this morning and evening were associated with a cold front and an area of low pressure. That system will continue to slide eastward providing us the chance for additional light showers into the early morning hours of Monday. Patchy and dense fog will also be a possibility and a Dense Fog Advisory might be needed in a few counties.

Patchy/dense fog will be a possibility come tomorrow morning, make sure to give yourself a few extra minutes as you're heading out the door. (WRDW)

Things change in the afternoon with mostly sunny conditions and high temps in the low 60s. Monday night looks to stay clear and will make for great viewing of the conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn. This conjunction will be the closest the two planets have appeared together in roughly 800 years! To view the conjunction look to the southwest after sunset and before 7:30 PM.

The conjunction will peak Monday night. (WRDW)

Looking dry Tuesday and Wednesday next week with highs above normal in the mid to low 60s. Skies are expected to be generally sunny.

Looking ahead to Christmas eve and Christmas Day.... we are currently expecting rain Thursday as a strong cold front moves through the Southeast. Behind the front we are expecting some of the coldest temperatures of the season with lows Christmas morning down in the mid to low 20s. This is still 6-7 days out, so nothing is written in stone just yet, but as of right now, Christmas Day looks cold and sunny!

