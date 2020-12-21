Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies this evening for the Great Conjunction! Saturn and Jupiter will appear very close together in the southwest sky after sunset for the Great Conjunction. This is the closest the planets have been in hundreds of years!

Skies will remain clear overnight towards early Tuesday morning. Breezy conditions are expected around area lakes tonight. Lake Wind Advisories are in effect until 10 AM Tuesday for the potential of 30+ mph gusts. Lows tonight will drop to near 40 daybreak Tuesday.

Tuesday looks sunny and warmer as high pressure builds over the area. Highs will be above average in the mid to low 60s in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Skies will be clear and winds will be calm Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will allow lows to bottom out near freezing in the low 30s by sunrise Wednesday. We are expecting some sun for the first part of our Wednesday before clouds show up in the afternoon. Highs will remain above average Wednesday in the mid to low 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 3-8 mph.

Looking ahead to Christmas eve, we are expecting rain Thursday as a strong cold front moves through the Southeast. Isolated showers look possible Thursday morning, but highest rain chances are currently around midday and afternoon hours Thursday. Winds will be getting breezy as the front moves through the region. Winds are expected to be sustained between 12-18 mph. Lake Wind Advisories will likely be issued. Highs on Thursday are expected to be near 60. Rain totals look to be between 0.50-1″ area wide.

Behind the front we are expecting cold temperatures with lows Christmas morning down in the upper 20s and wind chills in the mid 20 to low 20s. Sunny skies expected Friday as the front moves east of the region. Highs will be well below normal and remain in the mid to upper 40s Friday afternoon. Winds will be out of the west between 10-15 mph.

The weekend currently looks dry with highs in the mid to low 50s and sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be down in the mid 20s each morning.

