Advertisement

Coastal Carolina, Cincinnati headline Bowl Day snubs

Coastal Carolina running back CJ Marable (1) and quarterback Grayson McCall (10) celebrate...
Coastal Carolina running back CJ Marable (1) and quarterback Grayson McCall (10) celebrate after Marable scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game against Louisiana-Lafayette in Lafayette, La., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Kieu)(Paul Kieu | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Coastal Carolina did everything that was asked and then some. The Chanticleers played 11 games during a pandemic and won them all.

They even added unbeaten BYU late in the season on short notice and won. That wasn’t enough to even get the Sun Belt Conference champions even close to the College Football Playoff. Cincinnati beat Tulsa on Saturday in the American Athletic Conference championship game to remain undefeated. The Bearcats weren’t close, either.

Frustration is building for Group of Five programs. They have never been represented in the playoff.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after Edgefield County crash
ACSO and SCHP are assisting with an accident on Pine Street and Pine Log Road.
ACSO, SCHP working accident on Pine Street at Pine Log Road
From left: Middleton and Harris
2 arrests made in Augusta barbershop double slaying
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
WATCH: As Saturn and Jupiter align in the sky Friday and Monday
Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Latest News

South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) celebrates an interception with Israel Mukuamu...
Gasparilla Bowl pits UAB against slumping South Carolina
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) on the field before taking on the Kansas City...
Falcons endure familiar, disappointing theme in loss to Bucs
Louisiana Tech meets Georgia Southern in New Orleans Bowl
A masked Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks with defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the second...
CFP: Alabama-Notre Dame, Clemson-Ohio St as Aggies left out