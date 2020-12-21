Charges filed in 2018 murder case against man already in custody

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County investigators have charged a man in connection with a 2018 murder in Warrenville.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has charged Denzel Deshawn Jackson, 20, with murder, five counts of attempted murder, and weapons possession in connection with the death of Travis Young, 39.

Young was shot back on Nov. 28 in front of a residence on Keith Drive.

A second person, Kristie Shantia Green, 43, is also being charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the Young murder.

Jackson, meanwhile, has been held by the Aiken County Detention Center since May 13, 2019 when he was charged in the death of missing man Derrick Jai Curry.

Curry went missing on May 1. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Curry’s mother made a statement indicating that she spoke with someone who knew her son. They told her they’d dropped hr son off near Minit Shop on Augusta Road earlier that morning.

The report then says a witness saw a Snapchat that said Curry was killed by suspects from New Ellenton, and that his body was in Langley Pond, where they ended up searching.

A body was never found.

