Advertisement

CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas

FILE - This Jan. 2, 2017, file pool photo, shows an aerial view of the empty Rose Bowl stadium...
FILE - This Jan. 2, 2017, file pool photo, shows an aerial view of the empty Rose Bowl stadium before to the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Southern California and Penn State in Pasadena, Calif. The Rose Bowl was denied a special exemption from the state of California to allow a few hundred fans to attend the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1, putting the game staying in Pasadena in serious doubt. A person involved with organizing the game told The Associated Press the Tournament of Roses' request was denied earlier this week. (The Tournament of Roses via AP, Pool, File)(The Tournament of Roses via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The College Football Playoff semifinal scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Jan. 1 is relocating to the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium in Texas, a move prompted by California’s ban on spectators at sporting events during the pandemic.

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock says the CFP management committee and Tournament of Roses mutually agreed to relocate the game because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Southern California.

Coaches and school officials from playoff contenders have complained about players’ parents not being permitted to attend the game.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after Edgefield County crash
ACSO and SCHP are assisting with an accident on Pine Street and Pine Log Road.
ACSO, SCHP working accident on Pine Street at Pine Log Road
From left: Middleton and Harris
2 arrests made in Augusta barbershop double slaying
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
WATCH: As Saturn and Jupiter align in the sky Friday and Monday
Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Latest News

Coastal Carolina running back CJ Marable (1) and quarterback Grayson McCall (10) celebrate...
Coastal Carolina, Cincinnati headline Bowl Day snubs
South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) celebrates an interception with Israel Mukuamu...
Gasparilla Bowl pits UAB against slumping South Carolina
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) on the field before taking on the Kansas City...
Falcons endure familiar, disappointing theme in loss to Bucs
Louisiana Tech meets Georgia Southern in New Orleans Bowl
A masked Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks with defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the second...
CFP: Alabama-Notre Dame, Clemson-Ohio St as Aggies left out