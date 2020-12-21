CFP: Alabama-Notre Dame, Clemson-Ohio St as Aggies left out

(AP) - The College Football Playoff is set. Top-ranked Alabama will play No. 4 Notre Dame at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Jan. 1 in a semifinal that was supposed to be played at the Rose Bowl.

The game was moved because of the pandemic. No. 2 Clemson will play No. 3 Ohio State on the same day at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Left out was No. 5 Texas A&M, which argued it should get in with an 8-1 record.

The national championship game is Jan. 11 in suburban Miami.

