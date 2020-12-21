Advertisement

CFP: Alabama-Notre Dame, Clemson-Ohio St as Aggies left out

A masked Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks with defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the second...
A masked Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks with defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Alabama won 63-48. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(AP) - The College Football Playoff is set. Top-ranked Alabama will play No. 4 Notre Dame at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Jan. 1 in a semifinal that was supposed to be played at the Rose Bowl.

The game was moved because of the pandemic. No. 2 Clemson will play No. 3 Ohio State on the same day at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Left out was No. 5 Texas A&M, which argued it should get in with an 8-1 record.

The national championship game is Jan. 11 in suburban Miami.

