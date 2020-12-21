Advertisement

Bulldogs to face Cincinnati in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

(WTOK)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - College football’s 2020 bowl schedule is out, and the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the American Conference champion Cincinnati Bearcats in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. New Year’s Day at Mercedes-benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Georgia finished the season ninth in the college football rankings. The Bearcats finished eighth.

And it’s not over for the Gamecocks, either.

The University of South Carolina will go up against University Of Alabama Birmingham in the Gasparilla Bowl this Saturday.

Kickoff is set for noon in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after Edgefield County crash
Woman stabbed to death on Milledgeville Road, RCSO sites domestic violence
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
ACSO and SCHP are assisting with an accident on Pine Street and Pine Log Road.
ACSO, SCHP working accident on Pine Street at Pine Log Road
Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Latest News

Mike Jones
Waynesboro police seek help finding missing man
Authorities are looking for this suspect in an Orangeburg County carjacking.
Orangeburg County carjacker gets officer’s weapon
A mutated strain of coronavirus is raising alarm.
New strain of coronavirus could be 70% more contagious
Skylar Mack
Grandmother speaks out about Ga. student jailed in Cayman Islands