Bulldogs to face Cincinnati in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - College football’s 2020 bowl schedule is out, and the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the American Conference champion Cincinnati Bearcats in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. New Year’s Day at Mercedes-benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Georgia finished the season ninth in the college football rankings. The Bearcats finished eighth.

And it’s not over for the Gamecocks, either.

The University of South Carolina will go up against University Of Alabama Birmingham in the Gasparilla Bowl this Saturday.

Kickoff is set for noon in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium.

