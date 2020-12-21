Advertisement

Augusta buses to stop running early for Christmas Eve

Augusta Transit
Augusta Transit(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bus service on all nine fixed routes and on-demand ride services operated by Augusta Transit and Richmond County Transit will end at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Passengers are urged to take this into account when making their travel plans for Thursday.

Last buses from the Broad Street transit center:

  • Route 1, Blue Line - Walton Way: 5:10 p.m.
  • Route 3, Gold Line - East Augusta: 5:10 p.m.
  • Route 4, Purple Line - Turpin Hill: 5:10 p.m.
  • Route 5, Green Line - Washington Road: 5:10 p.m.
  • Route 6, Brown Line - Gordon Highway: 5:10 p.m.
  • Route 7, Pink Line - Augusta Mall: 5:10 p.m.

Last buses from the Gordon Highway transit point at Deans Bridge Road:

  • Route 8, Orange Line - Barton Chapel: 5 p.m.
  • Route 9, Red Line - Lumpkin Road: 4:50 p.m.

Last buses from the Social Security Administration:

  • Route 2, Gray Line - West Parkway: 5:10 p.m.

