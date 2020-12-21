Atlanta United returns to CONCACAF Champions League in 2021

ATLANTA (AP) — Despite a disappointing season, Atlanta United will play in the CONCACAF Champions League for a third straight year in 2021.

The CONCACAF Council has approved a request by the the U.S Soccer Federation to award Atlanta a spot in the 16-team continental championship as the current holder of the U.S. Open Cup. United won the U.S. Open Cup in 2019, earning a spot in this year’s Champions League. The club was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Mexico’s Club América.

The U.S. national tournament was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, so United will take the spot again.

