Advertisement

Atlanta United returns to CONCACAF Champions League in 2021

(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Despite a disappointing season, Atlanta United will play in the CONCACAF Champions League for a third straight year in 2021.

The CONCACAF Council has approved a request by the the U.S Soccer Federation to award Atlanta a spot in the 16-team continental championship as the current holder of the U.S. Open Cup. United won the U.S. Open Cup in 2019, earning a spot in this year’s Champions League. The club was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Mexico’s Club América.

The U.S. national tournament was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, so United will take the spot again.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after Edgefield County crash
ACSO and SCHP are assisting with an accident on Pine Street and Pine Log Road.
ACSO, SCHP working accident on Pine Street at Pine Log Road
From left: Middleton and Harris
2 arrests made in Augusta barbershop double slaying
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
WATCH: As Saturn and Jupiter align in the sky Friday and Monday
Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Latest News

Coastal Carolina running back CJ Marable (1) and quarterback Grayson McCall (10) celebrate...
Coastal Carolina, Cincinnati headline Bowl Day snubs
South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) celebrates an interception with Israel Mukuamu...
Gasparilla Bowl pits UAB against slumping South Carolina
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) on the field before taking on the Kansas City...
Falcons endure familiar, disappointing theme in loss to Bucs
Louisiana Tech meets Georgia Southern in New Orleans Bowl
A masked Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks with defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the second...
CFP: Alabama-Notre Dame, Clemson-Ohio St as Aggies left out