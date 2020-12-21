Advertisement

3-year-old’s suspicious death investigated in Augusta

This is a developing story. For updates, check back on WRDW.com and on News 12.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
(WRDW)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating what it’s calling the suspicious death of a 3-year-old child.

The child was transported from her residence in the 2200 block of Albermarle Drive to Augusta University Medical Center, where she died at 5:34 p.m. last Wednesday, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

The child’s body was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy, Bowen said Monday morning.

The child was not identified in the case that was announced less than 18 hours after a possible domestic violence incident claimed the life of a woman in Augusta. The woman was stabbed to death on Milledgeville Road, and authorities are searching for suspect Mario Bernardo Romero-Gonzales, 34.

News 12 will update this developing story.

MORE | Deputies seek this suspect in woman’s killing last night in Augusta

