Voting schedule facing changes due to the holidays

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we continue with early voting for the runoffs, make sure to double-check the voting schedule before you head out. There are changes ahead due to the holidays.

“Normally, the Saturday voting is the following Saturday from today,” said Lynn Bailey, Executive Director of the Richmond County Board of Elections. “But that would be the day after Christmas so we figured we would put it today instead, give people perhaps a better opportunity to come cast their ballot.”

Saturday was the only opportunity for weekend early voting. More than 1,400 people cast their ballot at the Bell over the weekend.

“My mom was the one who really reminded me and stayed on me to vote, vote, vote, vote, vote,” said Ashley Martin, a Georgia Voter.

She said she had to plan ahead to make sure she could make it out to vote Saturday.

“I’m a full-time worker. I work Monday through Friday all day. So it’s hard for me to take off work to come in and vote,” said Martin.

Activists with Woke Vote handed out snacks outside The Bell as a way to say thank you for people taking the time out of their weekend to make their voices heard.

“We just wanna say thank you. We’re not doing anything extra, just saying thank you,” said Letaeja Fitzgerald, Woke Vote Regional Field Director.

The weekend schedule wasn’t the only thing that changed.

“The one thing that is different with the runoff, again, is that we have the three holidays mixed in so it has changed the schedule,” said Lynn Bailey. “So that the net is that there will be 3 fewer days to vote early.”

Bailey also says people planning to vote by mail will have one less day to request a ballot than normal. Richmond County will not be sending out ballots after December 31st. The date would have been January 1st, but that falls on New Years Day.

With all the changes, many are encouraging voters to double-check their schedule, make a plan, and make sure their vote isn’t left behind.

“This is a very detrimental time in our history, so vote like our lives depend on it,” said Fitzgerald.

Advance voting for the January 5, 2021 Runoff starts on December 14, 2020. Posted by Richmond County Board of Elections on Thursday, November 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.