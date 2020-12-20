One person dead after Edgefield County crash

EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed after a fatal, one-car collision in Edgefield County on Saturday.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Hwy 230 near Cannon Mill Road. That’s 11 miles south of Edgefield.

Troopers says a 2012 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Hwy 230, when it crossed the center of the roadway, left the left side of the road, and struck a ditch and several trees.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. They were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but was reportedly entrapped in the car and had to be mechanically extricated.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

We are working to learn the identity of the victim. Check back for updates.

