Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Showers that developed this morning were associated with a cold front and an area of low pressure that moved through the region. A break in shower activity is expected this afternoon before showers ramp back up as we continue through this evening into early Monday morning. Highs for tomorrow are expected to reach the lower 50s. If we see a larger break in the showers and more sun we can expect temperatures to be slightly warmer. After a few showers Monday morning we’ll see clearing conditions by the afternoon with high temps in the low 60s.

Showers possible early Monday morning. (WRDW)

Monday night also looks to be clear and will make for great viewing of the conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn. This conjunction will be the closest the two planets have appeared together in roughly 800 years! To view the conjunction look to the southwest after sunset and before 7:30 PM.

The Great Conjunction will peak Monday night. (WRDW)

Looking dry Tuesday and Wednesday this week with highs above normal in the mid to low 60s. Skies are expected to be generally sunny. Looking ahead to Christmas eve and Christmas Day.... we are currently expecting rain Thursday as a strong cold front moves through the Southeast. Behind the front we are expecting some of the coldest temperatures of the season with lows Christmas morning down in the mid to low 20s. This is still 5-6 days out, so nothing is written in stone just yet, but as of right now Christmas Day looks cold and sunny. Keep it here for updates.

