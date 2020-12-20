Advertisement

ACSO, SCHP working accident on Pine Street at Pine Log Road

ACSO and SCHP are assisting with an accident on Pine Street and Pine Log Road.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are working an accident with reported injuries at the intersection of Pine Street and Pine Log Road.

At one point, the entire intersection was blocked to traffic, and they were initially advised that the occupants of the car were trapped inside.

At this time, SCHP says they do not know the extent of any possible injuries, or whether the occupants of the vehicle are still entrapped.

They say they were called to the scene at 7:04 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

