Young dog rescuer gives huge donation to Washington-Wilkes Animal Shelter

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local dog rescuer and animal rights activist Roman McConn has done it again, with a major donation to the Washington-Wilkes Animal Shelter.

On Saturday, the nine-year-old delivered 1,375.4 lbs of dry dog/puppy food, 468 cans of canned dog food, 355.1 lbs of dry cat/kitten food, and 600 cans of canned cat food.

McConn has been collecting donations for the small, rural shelter through his donations-based organization Project Freedom Ride, which funds transportation costs to get dogs out of high-kill shelters and into rescues.

Project Freedom Ride has helped save more than 2,500 dogs from euthanasia.

He says donations for the Washington-Wilkes Animal Shelter have poured in from people all over the country.

McConn has earned several awards for his work in animal rescue and has made national headlines, including features on The Ellen Show, Steve Harvey, and Little Big Shots.

