WATCH: As Saturn and Jupiter align in the sky Friday and Monday

The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jupiter and Saturn will merge in the night sky Monday, appearing closer to one another for the first time since the 17th century.

We were able to get a sneak preview of the two largest planets aligning in our solar system Friday night courtesy of the University of South Carolina Melton Memorial Observatory.

It will be the closest Jupiter-Saturn pairing since July 1623, when the two planets appeared a little nearer. This merge was almost impossible to see, however, because of its closeness to the sun.

Astronomers say these conjunctions between the two planets isn’t particularly rare. Jupiter passes neighboring Saturn in their respective laps around the sun every 20 years.

To see it, scientists say be ready shortly after sunset Monday, looking to the southwest fairly low on the horizon. Saturn will be the smaller, fainter blob at Jupiter’s upper right.

Binoculars or using a telescope could be needed to separate the two planets. A telescope view could even let you see a few of their brightest moons.

Their next super-close pairing: March 15, 2080.

For more information about the history of the conjunction, click here.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. Associated Press and WIS contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

