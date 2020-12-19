WATCH: As Saturn and Jupiter align in the sky Friday and Monday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jupiter and Saturn will merge in the night sky Monday, appearing closer to one another for the first time since the 17th century.

We were able to get a sneak preview of the two largest planets aligning in our solar system Friday night courtesy of the University of South Carolina Melton Memorial Observatory.

It will be the closest Jupiter-Saturn pairing since July 1623, when the two planets appeared a little nearer. This merge was almost impossible to see, however, because of its closeness to the sun.

Astronomers say these conjunctions between the two planets isn’t particularly rare. Jupiter passes neighboring Saturn in their respective laps around the sun every 20 years.

To see it, scientists say be ready shortly after sunset Monday, looking to the southwest fairly low on the horizon. Saturn will be the smaller, fainter blob at Jupiter’s upper right.

Binoculars or using a telescope could be needed to separate the two planets. A telescope view could even let you see a few of their brightest moons.

Their next super-close pairing: March 15, 2080.

