Sheriff’s office seeking information on possibly stolen trailer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The public’s help is requested in finding a white trailer, according to Richmond County deputies.

The trailer pictured above in this Facebook post, deputies believe, is possibly stolen.

The trailer was sold on or about December 3, 2020.

Deputies say if you purchased this trailer, to look on bottom front left of the trailer for the VIN # 55YBE1427FN006088. If that number is there or if the label has been pulled off, you are asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

And any information in regards to this trailer should be sent to Deputy Thomas Langford (706) 821-1038 or any On-Duty Investigator with the sheriff’s office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

All information will remain confidential.

