Richmond County School System cancels Holiday Round Ball Classic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System made the decision to cancel its Annual Holiday Roundball Tournament due to coronavirus concerns.

Following the decision, the school system released the following statement:

“The Richmond County School System made the decision to cancel the Holiday Round Ball Classic due to COVID-19 concerns and impact on the teams and tournament playing field. This tournament is an annual tradition that brings athletes, families, and basketball enthusiasts together. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is safest for our athletes, coaching staff, and community that we cancel the tournament this year.”

Today was the last day of school for students in the system, who will be on winter break until the week of January 11, 2021.

RCSS Athletics schedules for sports team activities can be found below.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.