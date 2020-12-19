DHEC: More than 7,000 frontline healthcare workers receive COVID-19 vaccine during first week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control provided an update on the first week of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the state.

Interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler started off the call announcing that South Carolina has reached another sad coronavirus record with 3,778 confirmed cases reported and 29 additional deaths. She warned that healthcare officials are concerned about the devastating numbers as we head into the holidays.

But despite the record-breaking numbers, she said it was a momentous week for the country and state as the first vaccine doses were administered.

From Monday through Wednesday, South Carolina received 42,900 COVID-19 vaccine doses. She added that 15 healthcare facilities received doses, including several in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee including Conway Medical Center, Tidelands Health and Grand Strand Medical Center.

The state will continue to receive weekly allocations of the Pfizer vaccine.

“We anticipate receiving the next round of allocations early next week, most likely on Tuesday. We won’t know the specific number of doses until they’re received. But these doses will go to the same acute care facilities that received vaccines this week, so they can continue to vaccinate those frontline medical teams that are saving lives,” Traxler said.

Traxler said that more than 7,000 critical frontline healthcare workers received the first doses of the vaccine. They will receive the second dose 21 days from now, which the federal government is reserving to ensure doses don’t run out.

During a conference call with Traxler and other DHEC leaders, they mentioned that none of the over 7,000 healthcare workers suffered any serious reactions from the vaccine.

DHEC leaders also addressed when long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, would receive the vaccine. They anticipate that residents and staff members in those facilities will be vaccinated starting the week of Dec. 28.

Leaders explained that they’ve decided to allocate the Moderna vaccine to long-term healthcare facilities because its storage and handling isn’t as complex as Pfizer’s. They said it will be easier to transport the Moderna vaccine to the facilities.

DHEC also addressed how healthcare workers in smaller, more rural facilities are receiving the vaccine. Leaders said that a number of the Pfizer doses are shipped and stored at a central site, where they are able to allocate smaller allotments of the vaccine to rural hospitals and their staff. The Pfizer allotments come in 975 doses, and that many doses aren’t needed in the smaller hospitals across the state.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.